Meg Reynolds | At Least as Important as the Ducks 

I have previously contacted the Santa Clarita traffic department regarding ongoing speeding problems on Arroyo Park Drive and Del Monte Drive in the Summit community. Both streets are not straight but have many curves with several side streets that feed on to them under limited visibility. Drivers often cannot see oncoming traffic until they are nearly at the intersection, creating a dangerous situation when vehicles are traveling at excessive speeds. I personally have experienced many near misses exiting Galway onto Arroyo Park Drive. I’m aware the city checked that situation recently but found no problem. But I have lived at my current home 40 years and know for a fact it is an issue.

Over the years there have been many accidents in which cars have lost control, left the roadway, landing on sidewalks and in some cases taking out light poles. I recently came upon the aftermath of one such accident. There were no skid marks on the road, just the car that knocked down the light pole up on the sidewalk and grass. It was only luck no one was injured or killed because that area is where many people are walking daily with or without their dogs.

I have requested measures such as speed humps, illuminated speed-limit signs, or periodic increased police presence. The response I received was that traffic volumes are not high enough to justify action.

With classes at College of the Canyons about to resume, cut-through traffic on these streets will increase again, as it does every year. Waiting until someone is injured or killed before addressing the hazard is not an acceptable standard.

I also noticed the large “Slow Down – Duck Crossing” sign installed on Newhall Ranch Road near Bridgeport. While I appreciate efforts to protect wildlife, the same level of attention should be given to preventing harm to residents and drivers on streets where documented accidents and clear safety risks exist.

Meg Reynolds

Valencia