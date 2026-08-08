Michael Cruz | They Didn’t See This Coming? 

The recent article about the Bouquet Canyon Road closure highlights an entirely foreseeable problem.

Long before the road was closed, business owners warned the City Council that closing Bouquet Canyon Road for nearly a year would devastate their businesses. Those warnings were not speculation — they were based on common sense. Businesses need customers who have easy access to their stores.

Despite these warnings, the City Council approved the road closure without requiring a meaningful business mitigation plan. Now, five months into the project, city officials are only beginning to discuss possible financial assistance. That response comes far too late. A plan should have been in place before construction began.

A one-day “Shop Local” event with music and food trucks may have been well-intentioned, but it cannot replace months of lost revenue. These businesses didn’t need a publicity event; they needed our City Council to act before the road was ever closed.

The City Council needs to step up. Whether it be some sort of grant, rental assistance, or something else to assist small business owners, and require Lennar to contribute its fair share for the economic harm, this would demonstrate that Santa Clarita truly values small businesses.

But this situation should also serve as a wake-up call for voters. Good leadership means anticipating problems, listening to those who will be affected, and working with all of the stakeholders. This council ignored its constituents and is now scrambling to respond after the damage has already been done.

For the upcoming City Council elections, voters should ask a simple question: Is this the kind of leadership we want to continue? If we want a City Council that plans, protects local businesses, demands accountability from developers, and puts residents before special interests, then it is time for new leadership.

Santa Clarita deserves leaders who ask the difficult questions before approving projects — not after local businesses are fighting to survive.

Michael Cruz

Santa Clarita