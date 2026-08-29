Robert Lamoureux | Don’t let safety slip on the pool slide 

Question: Hello Robert, can you please tell me if we could install a slide for our grandkids, for our backyard in-ground pool? I’ve seen them but not sure how to go about this. Any ideas?

— Mary C.

Answer: Mary, yes this is possible, but ﬁrst you’d need to research the manufacturer’s requirements for their item. Depth and safety envelope are primary concerns; there are speciﬁc requirements for each one. Once you’ve decided which you’d like and also that your yard and pool ﬁt the requirements, it’s time to go to the city’s Building and Safety Department with all of your yard and pool information, as well as the slide’s manufacturer information.

Only after you acquire the permit would I make the slide purchase.

In addition, a return water line would be needed, to feed the slide. This is going to require a pool installer/contractor to get this all set up for you. Remember, only hire a licensed and insured contractor for such things. This is a huge safety issue.

Additionally, and on another note, I recommend letting your homeowner’s insurance know that this is being installed. In today’s times, I wouldn’t risk not having coverage on such a thing. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].