News release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is aware of the Pan American Health Organization’s determination that the United States no longer meets the criteria for measles elimination. This means measles has spread continuously within the country for at least 12 months.

The United States first achieved elimination in 2000 through a hard fought and coordinated public health effort and widespread vaccination of all eligible children and adults, said a news release from the county Public Health Department.

Despite the ongoing transmission of measles in several neighboring states, including a yearlong outbreak in Utah and Arizona, Los Angeles County has not seen ongoing community transmission, the release said. Each of the seven measles cases reported in L.A. County residents in 2026 was linked to travel.

Public Health teams moved quickly on every case to find exposures, protect contacts and stop further spread, the release said.

A key reason measles has not taken hold here is associated with high rates of vaccination among school-aged children, the release said. With high vaccination coverage, measles that comes in does not spread and cause disease in others. During school year 2025-26, MMR vaccination coverage among children entering kindergarten was 97.9% countywide. MMR coverage of greater than 95% is needed to prevent measles outbreaks, the release said.

This level was achieved across kindergarten schools in all county Service Planning Areas with the exception of SPA 1 (Antelope Valley) where coverage was 93.1%, the release said.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known and can cause pneumonia, brain swelling and death. The people at highest risk of severe illness are those who cannot receive MMR vaccine: infants less than 12 months of age who are too young to be vaccinated, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. They are protected only when the people around them are vaccinated.