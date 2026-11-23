News release

Thanksgiving is almost here, which means kitchens across the Santa Clarita Valley will soon be filled with the smell of roasted turkey, creamy mashed potatoes and pies that are almost impossible to resist.

It’s a holiday centered on family, gratitude and, of course, plenty of delicious food.

But sometimes the morning after a big Thanksgiving meal can come with discomfort or even negative feelings, like shame or regret.

The silver lining is that these negative feelings shed light on the possibility for change. Can it be possible to enjoy the holidays, eat all the foods you enjoy and still find peace and happiness the days that follow?

It is, says Karina Almanza, a registered dietitian with Kaiser Permanente Panorama City’s Center for Healthy Living, which serves members in the SCV.

“The purpose of Thanksgiving is not to feel overwhelmed or restricted,” she said in a Kaiser news release. “Thanksgiving is about counting our blessings, celebrating with loved ones and making new memories.”

Almanza suggests taking the time to taste, smell and appreciate food choices

“This year let’s slow down the eating experience and practice mindfulness of not only of what we eat, but how we eat,” Almanza added.

Rather than worrying about every calorie, Almanza recommends focusing on a few simple habits that can help you enjoy the meal and still feel good afterward:

• Don’t arrive starving. Skipping breakfast or lunch to “save space” for Thanksgiving dinner will only allow a “hangry” version of yourself to show up to dinner. Eating balanced meals earlier in the day can help prevent overeating later. Build a balanced plate. Try filling half your plate with vegetables such as green beans, Brussels sprouts or salad. Reserve about a quarter for lean protein, such as turkey, tofurkey, and the remaining quarter for favorites like mashed potatoes, beans, stuffing or other holiday sides. Slow down and enjoy your food. Thanksgiving isn’t a race. Take your time, enjoy the flavors and give your body a chance to recognize when it’s getting full. Putting your fork down between bites and taking sips of water can help.

• Think before going back for seconds. Give yourself a few minutes before returning to the buffet. It takes about 20 minutes for the mind to register that it is full. You may realize you’re already satisfied. Also, who doesn’t love leftovers? Add healthy ingredients. Worried that there won’t be any healthy options you can choose? Be the one to initiate and make a new recipe. Add chia seeds into your corn bread. Be the person to bring the delicious vegan mac n cheese or balsamic Brussel sprouts or even cauliflower mashed potatoes. This helps to create the space you need to thrive but also allows others to learn a new way to celebrate.

One big holiday meal isn’t likely to make or break your health. But regularly eating more than your body needs can contribute to weight gain over time and increase the risk of chronic health problems.

There’s also a more immediate reason not to overdo it: eating too much can leave you feeling sluggish, uncomfortable and with regret, when you’d rather be enjoying time with family and friends.

If you do eat a little more than you planned, don’t beat yourself up, Almanza says. One indulgent meal doesn’t undo your healthy habits. Instead of feeling guilty, simply get back to your normal routine. Take a walk with family, stay hydrated, and focus on enjoying the rest of the holiday.

“When guilt enters, particularly from overeating, there’s a tendency to go into a shame spiral,” Almanza said in the release. “Maybe we have intrusive thoughts of ‘I shouldn’t have eaten that,’ ‘I should go to the gym,’ ‘I have to go on a diet,’ or ‘I should have done better.’ Really, what someone needs most when they ‘fall off the wagon’ is the grace and understanding to help them up and continue onward.

“Life happens, not every day is perfect. But I genuinely believe we are all doing the best we can,” Almanza continued. “And the more we can let kindness, acceptance and gratitude for ourselves into the picture, it helps your capacity for progress and change.”