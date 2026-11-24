News release

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge No. 2379 recently hosted a special Monday Night Football “Pink Out” event, bringing members and guests together dressed in pink to stand in solidarity with those affected by breast cancer.

Highlighting the evening was a heartfelt tribute celebrating seven courageous lady lodge members as true “warriors” for their victories over cancer, said a news release from the lodge.

Through attendee donations alongside additional donations from the Lodge Charity Fund, the event collected a total of $1,000 for the local cancer support center Circle of Hope. This local nonprofit provides comprehensive emotional, educational, and financial assistance, as well as supportive wellness therapies, to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community.