The 2026 high school football season has come to an end in the Santa Clarita Valley following last week’s action in the eight-man California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section playoffs that saw both Trinity’s and Santa Clarita Christian’s year come to an end.

Here’s what happened in last week’s action:

Chadwick 63, Trinity 0: After earning an at-large berth into the Division 1 eight-man playoffs, the Trinity Knights (6-4) saw their season come to an end in the first round on Friday following a loss to the Chadwick Dolphins of Palos Verdes.

In the loss, junior Aiden Visconti led the team in receiving yards with 56 and five receptions along with 178 all-purpose yards.

Sophomore quarterback Samuel Carroll tossed for 97 yards and completed eight for 25 pass attempts.

With the loss, the Knights ended their first season back in eight-man football as a Division 1 team and No. 14 in the state of California, according to MaxPreps.

Southlands Christian 38, SCCS 26: Following a fourth-place finish in the Heritage League, the Cardinals (4-6) earned the No.1 seed in the Division 2 playoffs with an at-large berth.

With the No.1 seed, the Cardinals earned a bye through the first round into the quarterfinals and hosted the Southlands Christian Eagles (8-2) of Rowland Heights on Saturday at Canyon High School.

Going into Saturday’s quarterfinals matchup, the Southland Christian Eagles were winners of their last six games including a 21-6 first-round win over Milken.

And in Saturday’s matchup, the Eagles’ momentum carried over into the quarterfinals and opened the game with a 12-point first quarter with the Cardinals shut out from the end zone in the opening frame.

Despite the strong start for the Eagles, the Cardinals scored 26 points throughout the rest of the game but ultimately fell short in the end for the loss.

With the loss, the Cardinals were eliminated from the Division 2 eight-man playoffs and their season came to an end.