Image Credit: Sabrina Shafer

Executive Summary

Sabrina Shafer, a behavioral analyst, entrepreneur, and keynote speaker, points out that high-performing teams stand out by turning knowledge into clear decisions and practical action.

Behavioral science shows why teams hesitate, how uncertainty affects decisions, and what steps organizations can take to improve collaboration.

Organizations that set clear responsibilities, encourage collaboration, and track measurable progress are better able to turn strategy into real business results.

Sabrina Shafer has focused her career on a challenge every organization faces: understanding what drives people to act. For business leaders, this is critical. Companies often commit to research and planning, but those efforts fall short if teams cannot make decisions or follow through. More information alone does not guarantee better results. Top-performing teams succeed by turning knowledge into timely decisions, coordinated action, and measurable progress.

Why Better Information Does Not Guarantee Better Decisions

Organizations have more tools than ever to understand customers, track performance, and find opportunities. But information alone does not solve problems like competing priorities, unclear roles, or hesitation when action is needed.

McKinsey highlights the business cost of ineffective decision-making. In a survey of more than 1,200 managers, respondents reported spending an average of 37% of their time making decisions, and 61% said most of that time was used ineffectively.

Sabrina’s experience in behavioral analysis, as well as in building and leading businesses, shows that understanding how people behave is key to improving organizational execution.

She focuses on what people actually do, not just what they plan to do. For leaders, this means asking: Are teams executing our strategic priorities, or just talking about them?

“There’s a big difference between knowing what needs to happen and actually making it happen. The teams that perform best don’t just collect insights,” says Sabrina. “They understand the behaviors that drive decisions, and they turn that understanding into action.”

Should Leaders Wait Until They Have More Information?

Caution is sometimes necessary. Decisions about major investments, restructuring, or entering new markets need careful review. Acting too quickly may result in financial losses or operational problems.

Leaders also have a responsibility to test assumptions and seek perspectives that may reveal weaknesses in a proposed strategy. But excessive caution can hold organizations back if waiting for certainty keeps them from adapting to change.

Sabrina’s work on navigating uncertainty, which she calls Fear Forward, offers a different perspective. Rather than concentrating exclusively on circumstances beyond their control, effective performers identify the actions and decisions they can influence.

The goal is not to remove all uncertainty. Instead, teams need the judgment and discipline to move forward responsibly even when things are unclear.

Sabrina Shafer on Turning Strategic Insights Into Measurable Action

Assign clear ownership and next steps for every important decision. Each decision needs a specific owner, a deadline, and a clear expected result. Teams should know which decisions need executive approval and which can be made independently.

For example, a marketing team evaluating a new campaign should establish who approves the strategy, which performance indicators matter, and when results will be reviewed. Clear ownership helps avoid delays and makes it easier to see if a decision achieved its goal.

Build stronger teams by combining individual expertise through collaboration. It’s not enough to have skilled people; teams need to bring together different perspectives.

“Having the most talented people in the room doesn’t automatically make you the strongest team,” says Sabrina. “Look at the greatest championship sports teams. Individual talent matters, of course. But what wins championships is how people work together—that makes the difference. The same goes for business. You need people sharing ideas, challenging each other, and working toward the same goal.”

Keep teams motivated by tracking measurable progress across the organization, and do it often. Big goals can seem out of reach if teams do not see signs of improvement.

Research by Harvard Business School professor Teresa Amabile and researcher Steven Kramer, based on nearly 12,000 employee diary entries, found that progress on meaningful work was a major contributor to positive workplace experiences and motivation.

This aligns with Sabrina’s emphasis on building practical, repeatable habits: recognizing small wins helps teams keep moving forward.

Organizations can put this into practice by breaking projects into smaller milestones and tracking key indicators such as project completion, customer response times, and operational improvements.

What Separates High-Performing Teams From the Rest?

What sets high-performing teams apart is not merely intelligence or resources. It is their ability to make informed decisions, coordinate as a group, and adapt as circumstances change. Sabrina’s perspective on behavioral science and leadership reinforces an important principle: organizational performance depends on what people consistently do, not simply what they know.

“You don’t build momentum by waiting for one big breakthrough. You build it through small, consistent actions that move your team forward,” Sabrina explains. “When people can see their progress, they’re more likely to keep going, even when things get uncomfortable.”

High-performing teams turn insights into measurable results by making informed decisions, identifying and overcoming obstacles that slow execution, encouraging collaboration and accountability, and ensuring that daily actions align with broader business goals, while consistently tracking progress and adapting their strategies to changing circumstances.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Sabrina Shafer apply behavioral science to business keynote speeches?

Sabrina combines behavioral science with interactive exercises, humor, and practical frameworks tailored to each organization’s challenges. Using concepts like “investment blocks” and “fake rules,” she helps audiences understand behavioral patterns, develop new skills, and turn insights into action. Her approach goes beyond motivation, providing tools attendees can apply immediately.

What are the characteristics of high-performing teams?

High-performing teams demonstrate clear accountability, effective communication, team-based problem-solving, and adaptability. They establish measurable objectives, encourage different perspectives, and translate strategic priorities into concrete actions. Consistent feedback and monitoring progress help these teams improve over time.

How can organizations enhance decision-making during uncertainty?

Organizations can improve decision-making by identifying controllable factors, clarifying responsibilities, and breaking complex issues into manageable actions. Sabrina’s leadership approach emphasizes focusing on what teams can influence rather than waiting for perfect conditions, helping organizations maintain momentum as they adjust to change.

How can organizations book Sabrina Shafer as a keynote speaker?

Organizations interested in booking Sabrina Shafer for corporate events, leadership conferences, or executive programs can explore her speaking topics and availability through Washington Speakers Bureau.

About Sabrina Shafer

Sabrina Shafer is a behavioral analyst and serial entrepreneur who helps organizations make better decisions through change. She has built and exited multiple companies across AI, healthcare, and enterprise go-to-market, including an AI company she founded and sold. A keynote speaker with the Washington Speakers Bureau, she speaks on AI adoption, change management, and influence, and is the creator of Fear Forward and host of Leadership Live with Sabrina.

DISCLAIMER: No part of the article was written by The Signal editorial staff.