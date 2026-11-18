Most first time exhibitors blow somewhere between a third and half of their budget before anyone walks onto the show floor. Ask me how I know. I watched a client sign a booth contract, book flights, and rent just about anything that gleamed before realizing the shipping and labor line items alone would eat the rest of the quarter.

Here is the fix: build your Las Vegas trade show budget backwards from the floor. Decide what the attendee actually experiences first, price that, then work outward to logistics, travel, and staffing. When you flip the order, trade show booth rental Las Vegas stops being a mystery line item and starts being a number you can plan around. Rental pricing is predictable in a way that custom fabrication simply is not, and predictability is the whole game when finance wants a budget locked in six weeks out.

This piece walks through where the money goes, which lines are safe to trim, and which ones punish you the moment you touch them. No spreadsheets required, though you’ll want one by the end.

Where the money actually goes

Exhibit costs split into roughly five buckets: the booth itself, the space, shipping and material handling, travel and lodging, and staff time. Most people overthink the first one and ignore the third. That’s backwards. Material handling at major venues is where budgets quietly die.

Approach the booth as the smallest decision in the room. A well chosen rental package with a hanging sign, a counter, and a couple of seating areas covers 90 percent of what a mid sized exhibitor needs. The remaining 10 percent is the part your best buyer remembers, and it’s rarely the part you’d guess.

Staffing deserves its own line even if the salaries are already paid. Every hour your team spends on the floor is an hour they aren’t working. Price that opportunity cost honestly, and you’ll stop overbooking the booth schedule out of panic.

Build the budget in this order

Here’s the sequence I’d use, and I’d defend it in a meeting with anyone.

Set the booth experience first. Decide how many conversations you want and what those conversations look like. A single product demo station needs a different footprint than a four station meeting setup.

Price the exhibit rental next. Get quotes against a defined scope, not a vague ask. Square footage, hanging sign, counters, digital screens, furniture. Every item you add changes the number.

Lock the logistics. Shipping, drayage, and labor. Ask the venue for its material handling rate card before you sign anything. If the number shocks you, adjust the booth scope, not the schedule.

Then travel and lodging. Convention week hotel rates in Las Vegas swing hard, so book early or stay slightly off Strip and factor the rideshare cost into the budget.

Last, the buffer. Ten percent, minimum. Something always goes sideways.

Following that order beats a spreadsheet full of guesses. And if you ever need a sanity check on labor rates, the U.S. General Services Administration publishes per diem and travel guidance that gives you a defensible starting point when someone asks where your numbers came from.

Why rental wins on the budget sheet

Custom fabrication looks like an investment. On paper, it depreciates. In practice, it becomes a storage bill, a maintenance line item, and a recurring question about whether the old build still fits a venue you haven’t seen.

Rental flips all of that. Your cost lands in one accounting period, the exhibit gets installed and dismantled by people who do it weekly, and the storage problem belongs to someone else. For a company exhibiting two or three times a year, renting usually wins on total cost by a wide margin. For a company doing ten shows a year with identical footprints, the math shifts, and you should run both scenarios.

I’ll commit to a stance here: if you’re a small or mid sized brand heading to Las Vegas for the first or second time, rent. The optionality is worth more than the asset. You learn what actually draws a crowd before you spend real money building something permanent.

Three line items that will wreck you

Labor after hours. Setup windows are tight and overtime rates are real. Confirm the install schedule in writing, with times, and build in a cushion for the day the freight arrives late.

Electrical drops. If your booth lights up, and in Las Vegas it probably should, you’re paying for power. Order the electrical service early. On site orders cost more and sometimes don’t happen at all.

Lead capture that doesn’t talk to your CRM. A stack of scanned badges going nowhere is the most expensive thing in the conference center. Wire your capture tool to your CRM before you leave. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, business travel and the professional services around conventions run through a massive employment footprint, and a big share of that spend is staff time. Your follow up window is the whole payoff.

A worked example, without fake precision

Picture a 20 by 20 booth from a company with six staffers heading to a mid tier industry show. They rent the exhibit, a hanging sign, a counter, and some seating. They ship two crates. They book three hotel rooms near the venue for four nights and fly in the team the morning before install.

Now watch the budget shifts. Cutting the hanging sign saves money but makes the booth invisible from across the hall. Cutting a staffer saves more but strands conversations during peak hours. Cutting the buffer is the one decision that almost always loses, because the install that runs two hours long is the rule, not the exception.

The lessons hold regardless of the exact numbers: scope the experience, rent the build, guard the logistics, and protect the follow up. The International Association of Exhibitions and Events tracks industry data on exhibit performance that’s a useful reference point when you’re justifying rental spend to a skeptical CFO. The number that gets approved is the one that can be explained in one sentence. Try: “We rented a proven exhibit in Las Vegas, and the cost didn’t outlive the show.”

What to have in hand when you request quotes

Before you send the first email, prepare a one page brief. Include booth size, target show dates, venue, number of staff, whether you need a hanging sign or video wall, and your decision date. Rental companies bid against a defined scope and guess against a vague one, and guesses come with padding.

Ask each quote for a line item breakdown, what installation and dismantling cover, and when the graphics deadline falls. Graphics are the one thing that can’t be rushed without a real risk of typos on a sign everyone sees. Get the proof approved early and you’ll spend the weeks before the show selling instead of chasing approvals.

One more habit worth adopting: after the show, sit down and write out what each budget line actually delivered. Did the hanging sign pull people in? Did the seating area host real conversations? That notes file becomes the most valuable document you own for next year’s planning.

The short version

Budget the experience before the objects. Rent the exhibit so your cost lives inside one quarter. Protect the logistics and the buffer. Track what every line item actually bought you. Do that, and Las Vegas stops being a budget risk and starts being a repeatable, plannable channel.

Next question worth asking yourself: has your sales team ever walked out of a show knowing exactly which conversations paid for the trip? If the answer is no, that’s the line item to fix first, before you touch anything else on the sheet.