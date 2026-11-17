By Jackson Richman

& Nathan Worcester

Contributing Writers

The internal communications system of the National Security Agency went down on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the incident.

NSA Net, where employees communicate classified information internally, was out of service as of Tuesday afternoon. This is the latest outage in the United States following technical difficulties affecting numerous sectors including the aviation industry.

CNN first reported the NSA Net outage.

In a statement, the NSA said it “experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance.

“While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues. NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.”

It’s unclear if the outage is the result of a cyberattack.

The NSA is one of America’s leading intelligence agencies and intercepts foreign communications for U.S. policymakers. It is crucial when it comes to the cybersecurity of government networks.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that the latest outages in the United States are not tied to cyberattacks. Mullin said a technology industry expert told him that it is possible that artificial intelligence, or super intelligence (SI) as the Trump administration calls it, was behind the incidents.

The secretary described his conversation with the expert, whom he didn’t identify: “I said, ‘What could be causing all these separate outages?’ And he says, ‘I believe that it’s the SI.’”

“He said, ‘because these programs aren’t designed to work as fast as SI is, and so when they … can put in a program that’s able to write codes and it goes in and self-fixes itself, as it starts self-fixing itself, it’s like doing a change order on a house,” Mullin said.

“When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing, that’s a ripple effect. And it causes the systems to be overran that weren’t designed to run as fast as the SI technology is today.”

The NSA Net outage comes on the heels of planes being grounded nationwide on Friday following an equipment malfunction. Nearly 20,000 flights were canceled, and about 3,500 aircraft were airborne when the ground stop was issued. It lasted more than four hours and was the longest ground stop since Sept. 11, 2001.

The cause of the ground stop was traced to a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas. The FAA said its network service provider, L3Harris, was employing a new router at the El Dorado facility.

The FAA said it and L3Harris “continue to investigate the root cause and ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

United Airlines experienced a systemwide outage on Monday.

“Earlier today we experienced a technology-related issue that impacted some departing flights. The issue has been resolved,” United posted on X.

Some flights were delayed during the hour-and-a-half disruption, a spokesperson said.

Microsoft reported an outage with Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams, and other apps that lasted more than five hours on Thursday.

On Monday, several banks reported outages.

Capital One, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, and Bank of America experienced disruptions. Digital payment service Zelle also reported an outage.