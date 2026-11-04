SCV Education Foundation to host Touch-A-Truck Saturday 

News release

The SCV Education Foundation is scheduled to host its fifth annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The whole family will enjoy this community favorite event where kids of all ages can see and experience a wide variety of large and unique trucks and vehicles up close,” said a news release from the nonprofit foundation.

Admission is $5 and children 2 years and younger are free. The event includes entertainment, kid-friendly activities, vendor booths and food trucks, as well as everyone’s favorite fire trucks, police vehicles, construction rigs, a fleet of utility vehicles, and even a helicopter.

There will be Roaming Railroads, a vendor offering trackless train rides for $5. The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will bringing a water station, which is free to all guests.

Various vendors will be providing hands-on activities and information about their services across Santa Clarita Valley.

“The SCV Education Foundation is very grateful to our sponsors as well as the government agencies, organizations, local companies, and our terrific volunteers in helping us host this amazing family friendly event,” Executive Director Joe Satorhelyi said in the release. “By joining us on Nov. 7, you support our local nonprofit to provide books, grants, scholarships and more to each of our community’s five public school districts. It will be a fun day, and we give a special thank you to all those who brought their trucks, which brings smiles to all the children. We hope each family enjoys this event as much as we do.”

The SCV Education Foundation is still offering sponsorship opportunities, vendor booths, and vehicles for display. For more information about being a sponsor, displaying a vehicle, providing an activity, becoming a vendor, or being a volunteer, contact Lety Ledezma at [email protected].