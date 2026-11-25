News release

Some of the best holiday memories are the simplest ones: watching your kids play in the snow, visiting Santa, or watching the lake light up with beautifully decorated boats. For 31 years, Winter Magic has been bringing these special moments to families throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, and it’s returning this December.

Friends of Castaic Lake, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, invites the community to the 31st Annual Winter Magic on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Castaic Lake State Recreation Area on the Lower Lake’s Paradise Cove.

From 20 tons of snow and Santa’s Village to face painting, holiday activities, music, and a festive marketplace filled with local vendors, there’s something for everyone, said a news release from the Friends of Castaic Lake. Children can also enjoy a free dinner while supplies last.

As the sun goes down, the Lighted Boat Parade will fill the lake with colorful lights and creative holiday displays.

“Winter Magic holds such a special place in our hearts,” Courtney Tole-Schmitz, president of Friends of Castaic Lake, said in the release. “Castaic is such a special community, and keeping that small-town feeling alive at our events is really important to us. We want families to feel welcome, neighbors to connect, and kids to make memories they’ll carry with them.”

Families are also invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy to support Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley and the local families they serve.

Winter Magic is free for everyone to attend. Regular lake parking fees apply.

For details and registration, visit www.castaiclake.com/wintermagic.