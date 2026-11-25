News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, under Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, invites the community to two December evenings of holiday music.

The concert, “A Holiday to Remember,” is scheduled 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia.

The following night, the Chorale hosts its traditional community “Messiah Sing-Along,” scheduled 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Valencia Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia.

“A Holiday to Remember” weaves together the sacred and the celebratory, the ancient and the beloved, said a news release from the Chorale. The program pairs Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Magnificat” with Kim André Arnesen’s contemporary setting of the same text, then continues with the joyful West African carol “Betelehemu,” Hanukkah favorites, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” a carol sing-along, a delightful and surprising treatment of “Jingle Bells,” Petker’s own arrangement of the beloved “O Holy Night,” and a barnburner finale. All seating is first-come, first-served.

“It is Bach at his most exuberant: compact, brilliant and full of joy. Next to it we’ll sing the same ancient text set nearly three centuries later by Norwegian composer Kim André Arnesen, with a luminous, modern tenderness. Hearing the two in one evening is a fabulous lesson in how the Virgin Mary’s simple prayer can be reimagined across the ages,” Petker said in the release.

Tickets for “A Holiday to Remember” are $40 general admission; $25 for seniors, students and first responders; and $10 for children (ages 3–17) and are available at scmasterchorale.org.

The following evening, the nonprofit Chorale hosts its annual “Messiah Sing-Along” community event at Valencia Church. Audiences will sing through selections of the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah” accompanied by a small orchestra and Chorale soloists. Bring your own score, or borrow one at the door. Admission is free, and donations are welcome. You can reserve free tickets at scmasterchorale.org.