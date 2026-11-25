By Signal Staff

The holiday weekend is bringing a festive atmosphere on Friday night followed by a classic western on Saturday night as “Festive Fridays” come to The Buzz streaming network now through Jan. 1.

The 1950 holiday classic “The Great Rupert” streams on The Buzz at 9 p.m. Friday, and the 1961 western “The Deadly Companion” comes to Buzz Classic Movies at 8 p.m. Saturday.

“Louie Amendola (Jimmy Durante), once a vaudeville performer with his wife and daughter, hasn’t been getting any work, and, as Christmas approaches, his family is homeless,” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of “The Great Rupert.”

“They find a room at Frank Dingle’s (Frank Orth) house, but don’t know how they’ll pay the rent. Then the money Frank’s been hiding in the ceiling above their apartment lands in the Amendolas’ hands when a crafty squirrel heaves it out of its hiding space, causing more complications within the household.”

The next night brings a tale of danger in the Wild West.

“When a bank heist goes wrong, outlaw Yellowleg (Brian Keith) inadvertently kills a 9-year-old boy — the son of saloon girl Kit Tildon (Maureen O’Hara),” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of “The Deadly Companions.”

“Plagued by guilt over the shooting, Yellowleg vows to help her bury the boy beside his father in the now-derelict town of Siringo, Arizona. With criminal cohorts Billy (Steve Cochran) and Turk (Chill Wills), Yellowleg embarks on a dangerous journey into Apache territory to lay the boy in his final resting place.”

Both movies are scheduled to play on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.