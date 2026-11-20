By Naveen Athrappully

Contributing Writer

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday the launch of the Threat Disruption Center, a new unit that targets foreign criminal networks carrying out cybercrimes, scams and sextortion schemes against U.S. citizens.

The Homeland Security Task Force, which is made up of more than 440 state and local partners as well as 30 federal agencies, said the center’s goal is to more quickly warn victims and disrupt criminal networks while also recovering stolen funds.

The center will offer investigators tools to identify and prioritize victim complaints, map out the criminal networks responsible, and act as a shared technology resource and collaboration hub for the HSTF.

“The Threat Disruption Center represents a new model for combating transnational crime, bringing together the capabilities, technology and innovation of the private sector with the investigative authorities and expertise of law enforcement on an unprecedented scale,” John A. Condon, acting executive associate director of Homeland Security Investigations, said in a statement.

“These partnerships will allow us to identify and dismantle criminal networks faster, disrupt fraud at its source, protect victims, and prevent Americans from becoming the next target.”

Multiple cyber and technical disruptions, ranging from air traffic control system shutdowns to bank outages, have occurred recently in the country. Authorities have said that these disruptions are not related to cyberattacks.

Americans reported more than $20.87 billion in cybercrime financial losses in 2025, a 26% jump from the previous year, according to the FBI. More than 1 million complaints were filed, and the average loss came to $20,699.

People aged 60-plus filed the highest number of complaints and accounted for the largest chunk of losses at more than $7.74 billion, up 59% from 2024, the FBI said. The average loss for this group was about $38,500.

HSTF highlighted that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received an average of 137 reports of financial sextortion of minors every day in 2025. Some of the victims have taken their lives after being victimized, the center said.

Crackdown on Criminal Groups

The criminal networks responsible for cybercrimes and sextortion schemes are increasingly using artificial intelligence to grow their operations, and they rely on social media; web hosting and domain infrastructure; and banking, payment, and cryptocurrency platforms to exploit victims and move stolen funds, HSTF said.

Since cybercriminals depend on these services, the Threat Disruption Center can leverage them, the task force said. The companies operating such services are in a position to see the signs of a scam at the earliest moment and can act quickly to prevent losses.

The collaboration between law enforcement and private companies through the Threat Disruption Center allows for sharing intelligence and converting such information into action, such as by shutting down malicious web domains, banning social media accounts run by fraudsters and pausing victim payments.

The Threat Disruption Center will be a unit within the HSTF’s National Coordination Center, which is co-led by the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security.

The center is part of a March 2026 executive order titled “Combating Cybercrime, Fraud, and Predatory Schemes Against American Citizens.”

The order said that cybercrime activities, often carried out by transnational criminal organizations, target the most vulnerable Americans and may be supported by foreign regimes, and it said that such fraud has drained American families of their savings.

President Donald Trump said in the order that the United States will combat these activities “with a commensurate response that includes law enforcement, diplomacy, and potential offensive actions.”

The FBI has arrested more than 2,800 people over the past 21 months on fraud charges, indicted about 2,700, and recovered more than $2.3 billion, the agency said in a Nov. 16 X post.

A global scam center demolition campaign run by the FBI, called Operation Blackout, led to the disruption of more than 30 scam compounds, and it resulted in more than 320 overseas arrests and the seizure of more than 14,000 devices, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a Nov. 14 X post. Nearly $17 billion in illicit funds have been restrained.

Patel did not specify a timeline, but he previously said in a July 21 X post that $15.2 billion was seized under the operation over a 16-month period.