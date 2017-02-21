I really enjoyed Gary Horton’s column “In the face of fire” in last Wednesday’s Signal. He certainly thinks he and his fellow PTSD sufferers have the moral high ground.

The following quiz may help him get a grip on reality. All questions are based on proven facts.

Hillary Clinton emailed her daughter that the Benghazi attack was committed by terrorists. She told the rest of the world it was caused by an anti-Muslim video.

Question 1: Whom did she lie to?

A) Her daughter

B) The rest of the world

C) All of the above.

Question 2: She stated she only had 1 communication device. After video showed her holding a different device it was revealed she had what?

A) 2 devices

B) 3 devices

C) more than 3 devices.

Bonus question

How many of the devices were destroyed with a hammer?

Question 3: Clinton stated that there were no classified emails on her home server. How many were actually found?

A) 3

B) 10

C) We’ll never know.

Question 4: Clinton stated she was “under fire” on a runway in the Middle East. How many shots were fired?

A) 10

B) 20

C) 100

D) 0

20 bonus points if you know what caliber the weapons were.

Question 5: Which lie was the biggest?

A) If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.

B) The average family will save $2,500 per year on their health insurance.

C) ISIS is the JV team.

Bonus question: President Obama scolded President G.W. Bush for adding to the national debt, calling him “irresponsible and unpatriotic.” How much did Obama add to the national debt?

A) 9 trillion

B) He doubled it

C) He spent more than all other presidents who came before him.

D) All of the above.

Thank you for participating. In keeping with the standards of the progressives, everyone passed!