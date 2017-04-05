As the Republicans seemed inexplicably unprepared to begin dismantling Obamacare after seven years and more than 50 votes to repeal it when Obama was in office, I remain encouraged that they will eventually get it done and get it right. What I find most disturbing is how the Democrats are giddy that the GOP failed to rescue them from the monster they created. Wanting Trump to fail appears to be more important to them than bringing down costs or improving health care. These kinds of partisan games are what people despise about today’s politics in Washington. Speaking of political games, I’m reminded of how the Democrats got us into this mess. Seven years ago Obama promised that Americans could see all of the proceedings on C-SPAN, remember that? And we can never forget how he sold this bill based on the lie that we could keep our doctors and our insurance. Then there were all the backroom deals such as the Louisiana Purchase to buy the vote of Sen. Mary L. Landrieu or the Cornhusker Kickback to buy Ben Nelson’s vote. There were also concessions and exemptions to buy more support. I’m glad Republicans didn’t stoop to this level to get their bill passed. After all this deliberate deception, Democrats shamelessly pretend to have the moral high ground with Obamacare. I was disappointed that the GOP chose to hurry this vote but I’m glad there were enough principled members to defy their own party rather than blindly walking in lock step – as we saw the Democrats do when they shoved Obamacare down everyone’s throats. It took seven years to get into this mess. It will take more than a few months to get out. If we can get it right, it will be worth the wait.