Frank Smathers: Real jobs location for Newhall Ranch residents

By Signal Contributor

Last update: Wednesday, August 30th, 2017

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The county supervisors should approve the Newhall Ranch housing development – just as soon they figure out how to get 20,000 more cars over the I-5 Newhall Pass at 7:30 every morning.

Frank Smathers is a Santa Clarita resident