Frank Smathers: Real jobs location for Newhall Ranch residents

By Signal Contributor

Last update: Wednesday, August 30th, 2017

The county supervisors should approve the Newhall Ranch housing development – just as soon they figure out how to get 20,000 more cars over the I-5 Newhall Pass at 7:30 every morning.

Frank Smathers is a Santa Clarita resident

  • Jim de Bree

    Over the past couple of weeks, I have started consulting my former employer who has about 1,200 people assigned its downtown office. About 60 of them live in the SCV. Most employees, including the SCV residents with whom I spoke, telecommute at least three days a week. In fact, the office only has room for about 400 people on any given day. The future of employment is telecommuting. I have never heard this brought up in the context of the Newhall Ranch Development.