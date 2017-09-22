Catharine Gero: Tattered flags are disrespectful

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

An American flag blows in the wind as cumulus clouds form in the distance as seen from Whites Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

It’s a shame the city of Santa Clarita doesn’t have respect for the American flag! The flags flying on city poles are ripped, tattered and wound up on the poles.

Why is the city not sending out trucks to fix them or replace them? Disrespectful.

Catharine Gero is a Santa Clarita resident

