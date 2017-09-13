Gary Morrison: Trump, meet thesaurus

It may be time for us all to help our linguistically challenged president by chipping in to buy him a thesaurus. He seems to have only two adjectives.

The positive one is “beautiful,” used to describe both babies and military equipment. The negative one is”baaaad,” used to describe North Korea and Mexican “hombres,” along with anything else he dislikes.

If I’m going to have to listen to him for four years, he needs to upgrade his vocabulary. While this is minuscule compared to his other issues, any move in a positive direction would be welcome.

Gary Morrison is a resident of Valencia.