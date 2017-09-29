VaNile Risser: Proudly flying the flag
By Signal Contributor
Last update: 1 min ago
Yippee-ki-yay and hallelujah! I had a lot of pleasure reading William L. Picketts’ comments in the Sept. 22 edition of The Signal. Man, oh man, did he nail it beautifully, and without getting vulgar or nasty!
I try to read the full columns by the liberal “smarter than everyone else” writers, but usually I give up before I actually puke! Sure hope William hangs in there often.
I also notice Catherine Gero’s comment about the little ragged flags. I appreciate her feelings, but I have to admit I loved seeing them up there, even if they looked a bit tired.
The quality of the material used in their production is flimsy and cheap, but the cotton ones are pretty expensive, so I think the city department that purchases them is trying to be economical. Plus, they don’t generally stay up there too long, anyway.
I wish Catherine could her Johnny Cash’s rendition of “Ragged Old Flag.” It might touch her heart to be a bit less sensitive.
However, prompted by her comments – or maybe it was already planned for – I noticed the flags had been taken down along Golden Valley Road on Saturday, so maybe she feels OK now. Hope so.
VaNile Risser
Canyon Country
Yippee-ki-yay and hallelujah! I had a lot of pleasure reading William L. Picketts’ comments in the Sept. 22 edition of The Signal. Man, oh man, did he nail it beautifully, and without getting vulgar or nasty!
I try to read the full columns by the liberal “smarter than everyone else” writers, but usually I give up before I actually puke! Sure hope William hangs in there often.
I also notice Catherine Gero’s comment about the little ragged flags. I appreciate her feelings, but I have to admit I loved seeing them up there, even if they looked a bit tired.
The quality of the material used in their production is flimsy and cheap, but the cotton ones are pretty expensive, so I think the city department that purchases them is trying to be economical. Plus, they don’t generally stay up there too long, anyway.
I wish Catherine could her Johnny Cash’s rendition of “Ragged Old Flag.” It might touch her heart to be a bit less sensitive.
However, prompted by her comments – or maybe it was already planned for – I noticed the flags had been taken down along Golden Valley Road on Saturday, so maybe she feels OK now. Hope so.
VaNile Risser
Canyon Country
You must be logged in to post a comment.