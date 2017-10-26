Dr. Kwane Stewart: No tricks, just treats: Keep your pet safe this Halloween

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 24 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

This Halloween, pet owners partaking in frightening family fun should remember to keep all their little ghouls and goblins safe — including the four-legged ones.

Tricks for treats? Only if those treats are safe for pets, since many Halloween candies can be toxic to animals. Chocolate and sugar-free candies containing the artificial sweetener xylitol can be particularly dangerous if ingested, so keep your pet from sniffing around the candy bowl.

With trick-or-treaters roaming the streets, pets can become disoriented and scared. Be sure to provide a safe, quiet space they can retreat to if needed, and watch the door for escape artists: many pets will try to disappear outside if given the chance.

Keeping your pet safe this Halloween doesn’t have to be tricky. With a few simple precautions, the entire family can safely enjoy the holiday’s spooky scares.

Dr. Kwane Stewart is the chief veterinary officer at American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization.