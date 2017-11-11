Keith Smith: The error of his ways

By Signal Contributor

Last update: Saturday, November 11th, 2017

Give Josh a break!

The Signal’s letters column has been critical of Josh Heath’s writings lately. While I heartily agree with those criticisms, I beg writers to consider that Josh is young and a product of the California school system. He is simply parroting what his teachers have taught him.

He writes well, but we need to change our school system to assure that an unbiased view of the world is presented to our youth. Also, I hope that in the years to come Josh will have the opportunity and a clearer head to learn the error of his way.

Keith Smith
Canyon Country

 

  • Eric Heilbrun

    Lois, what do you think of the initiative by the NAACP to end the Star Spangled Banner as our National Anthem?

    • lois eisenberg

      “In the case of our national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” perhaps not knowing the full lyrics is a good thing. It is one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon”

      • Eric Heilbrun

        Lois, I know those are not your words but clearly your sentiment. Is it safe to say you now find our country’s anthem detestable?

  • lois eisenberg

    Hey Kid I don’t wear makeup !!