Keith Smith: The error of his ways

By Signal Contributor

Last update: Saturday, November 11th, 2017

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Give Josh a break!

The Signal’s letters column has been critical of Josh Heath’s writings lately. While I heartily agree with those criticisms, I beg writers to consider that Josh is young and a product of the California school system. He is simply parroting what his teachers have taught him.

He writes well, but we need to change our school system to assure that an unbiased view of the world is presented to our youth. Also, I hope that in the years to come Josh will have the opportunity and a clearer head to learn the error of his way.

Keith Smith

Canyon Country