Betty Arenson: Correcting some things

Last update: 10 hours ago

Josh Heath’s “Dems didn’t get us here” (01/16/2018) has a lot to correct and here’s a few.

It’s foolish to say one party alone got us here but Dems have a huge part in the journey.

The left convinced women they don’t need husbands and kids don’t need dads. They have daddy government; thus, today’s high out-of-wedlock birth rate.

Memories of Jimmy Carter and his 14% and 17% mortgage interest rates are but one thing that deemed him one of the worst presidents ever.

One of the most glaring lauding was Heath’s lauding of former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton expanded the earned income credit. It’s a form of welfare incorrectly named. It is UN-earned income.

Clinton “made mortgages more accessible to low-income families”. Yes, and with all of that easy-peasy absence of income verification, people got into homes they could not afford. We all know what that caused.

A Cato institute article, October 1998, explains in “No, Bill Clinton did not balance the budget”.

Business Insider, September 2012: “Given the salience of the national debt issue in American politics today, the surpluses are a major mark of pride for the former President (and arguably the entire country). They shouldn’t be.

“I think it is safe to say that we are still suffering the harmful effects of the Clinton budget surpluses”(Stephanie Kelton, economics professor at the University of Missouri Kansas City).

FactCheck.org says say balance occurred at Clinton’s time but points to his tax increases and bill signed by predecessor George H.W. Bush.

Clinton signed welfare reform, the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act when it was posted on him the third time. Here’s what Time Magazine told us in August 2016:

“By 1996, however, especially after the midterm election of 1994 moved the federal government to the right, with the next presidential election approaching and two vetoes of previous Republican-crafted welfare bills under his belt, Clinton seems to have been out of options. He himself was said to have remarked that it was “a decent welfare bill wrapped in a sack of s–t,” but…he signed…”

Sound familiar?

Betty Arenson is a Valencia resident.

