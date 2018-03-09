David W. Hegg: Consumer, complainer or contributor?

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 4 hours ago

In a recent Forbes article, Tim Maurer described three kinds of people. He used the labels in reference to “our posture toward learning how to be better professionals.”

I want to broaden the horizon and suggest every organization, team, church and family has people who fit these categories—and everyone knows who they are.

We all understand those who are primarily consumers. They honestly believe the organization, and everyone in it, exists for them.

They see the organization as useful for their personal satisfaction and development but have no partnering connection with the organizational mission.

Consequently, they are never really part of the community—and that’s okay with them. Most consumers, while willing to offer suggestions, seldom become complainers. After all, if and when their consumer desires are not met, they will simply go somewhere that better caters to their needs and wants.

But complainers see themselves as more than mere consumers. Complainers go one step beyond believing the organization exists for them.

They actually think the organization belongs to them.

Consequently, they see it as their right, even their duty, to point out everything that is wrong, or needs to be changed, or added.

Complainers have a heightened sense of their own importance, since they feel like owners. They want to be taken seriously by leadership and seen as real contributors.

By complaining, they feel they are bringing great value to the group. But, actually the opposite is true. Complainers are loud in their complaining, but seldom voice any substantive solutions. They are good at tearing down but dismal at building up.

Unlike consumers, who often slip away quietly, complainers leave with an archive of their disappointments and are ready to share them with any interested party.

Complainers are desperate to find someone who will agree with their views. And, you may have noticed, if no one else will listen, complainers naturally gravitate to social media.

What every successful organization wants are contributors.

Contributors view the organization as a community of like-minded people whose mission is essential, and more important than any individual.

Contributors are all in. They are self-sacrificing, hard-working, humble-minded and mission-driven. If they see a problem, they get all the facts and put together a well-thought-out solution because their goal is the health of the enterprise and not personal recognition.

Contributors also recognize the value of their peers. They see the community as necessary to the accomplishment of the mission, and work diligently to prize collaboration over competition, communication over suspicion and integrity above all.

Even as I write this, I know each of us embody all three postures at times. But, I am most interested in determining our natural default mode. Are you a consumer who believes the world is obligated to meet your needs, look after your feelings and make sure you’re always happy?

If so, please hear this: You’re missing out on the great privilege of accomplishing with others what you could never accomplish alone. It’s called teamwork, and it means shifting your worldview from selfish individualism to the camaraderie that comes from winning together.

Are you a complainer who finds purpose and satisfaction in pointing out everything that irks you or fails to meet your standards?

Are you the one who sees what everyone else is doing wrong?
If this is your default, or even a posture you inhabit frequently, please hear this: You’re a pain to be around.

You’re not helpful, and you’re certainly not going to help the rest of us accomplish the mission. You don’t bring value if all you do is complain.

Real value comes when you suggest valuable solutions to the problems you see. By so doing, you become valuable to the team.

And, if you’re a contributor—thank you. Thanks for pursuing life and work and relationships with a positive, helpful and encouraging attitude.

Thanks for helping make others successful. And most of all, thanks for showing the rest of us there is more to life than consuming and complaining.

After all, we’re in this together.

David Hegg is senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church and a Santa Clarita resident. “Ethically Speaking” runs Saturdays in The Signal.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

David W. Hegg: Consumer, complainer or contributor?

4 hours ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor

In a recent Forbes article, Tim Maurer described three kinds of people. He used the labels in reference to “our posture toward learning how to be better professionals.”

I want to broaden the horizon and suggest every organization, team, church and family has people who fit these categories—and everyone knows who they are.

We all understand those who are primarily consumers. They honestly believe the organization, and everyone in it, exists for them.

They see the organization as useful for their personal satisfaction and development but have no partnering connection with the organizational mission.

Consequently, they are never really part of the community—and that’s okay with them. Most consumers, while willing to offer suggestions, seldom become complainers. After all, if and when their consumer desires are not met, they will simply go somewhere that better caters to their needs and wants.

But complainers see themselves as more than mere consumers. Complainers go one step beyond believing the organization exists for them.

They actually think the organization belongs to them.

Consequently, they see it as their right, even their duty, to point out everything that is wrong, or needs to be changed, or added.

Complainers have a heightened sense of their own importance, since they feel like owners. They want to be taken seriously by leadership and seen as real contributors.

By complaining, they feel they are bringing great value to the group. But, actually the opposite is true. Complainers are loud in their complaining, but seldom voice any substantive solutions. They are good at tearing down but dismal at building up.

Unlike consumers, who often slip away quietly, complainers leave with an archive of their disappointments and are ready to share them with any interested party.

Complainers are desperate to find someone who will agree with their views. And, you may have noticed, if no one else will listen, complainers naturally gravitate to social media.

What every successful organization wants are contributors.

Contributors view the organization as a community of like-minded people whose mission is essential, and more important than any individual.

Contributors are all in. They are self-sacrificing, hard-working, humble-minded and mission-driven. If they see a problem, they get all the facts and put together a well-thought-out solution because their goal is the health of the enterprise and not personal recognition.

Contributors also recognize the value of their peers. They see the community as necessary to the accomplishment of the mission, and work diligently to prize collaboration over competition, communication over suspicion and integrity above all.

Even as I write this, I know each of us embody all three postures at times. But, I am most interested in determining our natural default mode. Are you a consumer who believes the world is obligated to meet your needs, look after your feelings and make sure you’re always happy?

If so, please hear this: You’re missing out on the great privilege of accomplishing with others what you could never accomplish alone. It’s called teamwork, and it means shifting your worldview from selfish individualism to the camaraderie that comes from winning together.

Are you a complainer who finds purpose and satisfaction in pointing out everything that irks you or fails to meet your standards?

Are you the one who sees what everyone else is doing wrong?
If this is your default, or even a posture you inhabit frequently, please hear this: You’re a pain to be around.

You’re not helpful, and you’re certainly not going to help the rest of us accomplish the mission. You don’t bring value if all you do is complain.

Real value comes when you suggest valuable solutions to the problems you see. By so doing, you become valuable to the team.

And, if you’re a contributor—thank you. Thanks for pursuing life and work and relationships with a positive, helpful and encouraging attitude.

Thanks for helping make others successful. And most of all, thanks for showing the rest of us there is more to life than consuming and complaining.

After all, we’re in this together.

David Hegg is senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church and a Santa Clarita resident. “Ethically Speaking” runs Saturdays in The Signal.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
10
Sat
7:30 am Charity Golf Tournament to Benef... @ Sand Canyon Country Club
Charity Golf Tournament to Benef... @ Sand Canyon Country Club
Mar 10 @ 7:30 am
Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit Individuals with Prader Willi Syndrome @ Sand Canyon Country Club | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Most parents wish that their kids would “eat more”. The familiar scene of a family mealtime, or even more specifically a birthday party, where food is all around and easily available, is usually where you[...]
7:30 am Hope and a Future Run @ West Creek Park
Hope and a Future Run @ West Creek Park
Mar 10 @ 7:30 am – 11:00 am
Hope and a Future Run @ West Creek Park | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Please join us for the Hope and a Future 1K, 5K, 10K Run as we highlight National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and support a school that is making a world of difference in lives of[...]
7:30 am Inaugural Hope and a Future 1k/5... @ West Creek Park
Inaugural Hope and a Future 1k/5... @ West Creek Park
Mar 10 @ 7:30 am
Please join us for our inaugural Hope and a Future 1k/5k/10k Run on March 10, as we highlight National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and raise support for a school that’s making a huge difference in the lives of[...]
9:00 am 3rd Annual Physician Assistant Expo @ College of the Canyons University Center
3rd Annual Physician Assistant Expo @ College of the Canyons University Center
Mar 10 @ 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Presented by the Physician Assistant Student Club. See what top PA schools look for in an applicant. Discover ways to improve your application and learn about the profession from practicing PA’s. Free parking and lunch[...]
9:00 am SCV Water Gardening Classes @ SCV Water
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ SCV Water
Mar 10 @ 9:00 am
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ SCV Water | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]