Dick and Alice Ramirez: Invite #MeToo

A few years back, a group of responsible, dedicated young kids just a few years older than the students protesting now, changed the world by protesting our involvement in Vietnam.

It was the advent of the young teaching the, supposedly, more mature adults the difference between right and wrong.

My wife and I salute the #MeToo movement and wish you success. We also ask you to invite us.

We merely want to show up at your demonstrations to convince the opposition that we feel as strongly as you.

We’ll invite our families, our friends and add millions to your numbers and show others that we are in this together.

You’ve done such fabulous work in such a short time, we wanna be a part of it.

Dick and Alice Ramirez

Valencia