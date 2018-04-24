Gary Curtis: Dems want to ban Bible?

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Earlier this month, the Democrat-controlled California State Assembly passed AB 2943. This unprecedented bill may actually — among other things — ban the sale of books expressing orthodox Christian beliefs about sexual morality. Conceivably, this could include banning the sale and teachings of the Bible.

As with most legislation, “the devil is in the details.”

AB 2943, authored and vigorously advocated for by the LGBT Caucus in the Assembly, modifies Consumer Protection legislature to ban specific counseling or communication, called “conversion therapy.” If passed by the state senate, the law will be the first of its kind in the nation to criminalize helping either children or adults with unwanted sexual urges (“orientation”) or gender confusion (“identity”).

The Bible teaches we are created biologically as either male or female and orthodox believers follow biblical teachings which clearly say sexual expression is reserved for marriage between a man and a woman.

Our national Constitution protects these religious beliefs and practices in its very first amendment, included in a listing of “rights” and not “restrictions.” The Democrat majority in California’s legislature wants to change that with this (AB 2943) and other legislation introduced by the LGBT Caucus, like AB 1779 and AB 2119.

If you agree, contact your local California legislators and urge them to speak up and to oppose these unprecedented restrictions on religious liberty.

Gary Curtis

Santa Clarita