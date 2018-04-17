Steve Petzold: Responding to the public

1 min ago

A recent Signal poll resulted in over 7,000 responses favoring a challenge to sanctuary city status. There is overwhelming public concern and interest in this issue.

On May 8, the city council will have a discussion of possible official responses based upon a staff report.

The council should be congratulated for responding to the public’s desire that they take timely and appropriate action.

Let us hope and pray that the discussion is focused and diverse opinion is expressed in a civil manner.

Steve Petzold

Saugus