Carolyn Adamick: NRA

By Signal Contributor

3 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I read the Signal this morning, as always, and thought Gary Horton’s article was excellent. Then I read a letter to the editor from Gil Mertz which I found very upsetting. The NRA IS the bogeyman, Mr. Mertz. They have almost every politician in their pockets and this is especially true of Republicans. One thing to be grateful for is that you no longer live in the Santa Clarita Valley!

Carolyn Adamick

Valencia