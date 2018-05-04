Rob McFerren: Craft Brewers Conference goes to Nashville

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Once a year the Brewers Association which is the national trade organization for American brewers puts on the Craft Brewers Conference which this year is taking place in Nashville, Tenn. The mission of the Brewers Association is to promote and protect American Craft brewers on a national level. They have fought to help lower small brewers excise taxes which was a great help financially to every American craft brewery.

The Craft Brewers Conference (CBC) is the only industry event to serve both packaging breweries and brewpubs. Each year the conference is held in a different city and showcases the regions craft breweries. The conference includes craft beer education and seminars to improve brewing quality and performance and social interaction with other breweries from across the country and the world. There are many brewing related subjects in the seminars to choose from and each brewery can focus on what knowledge they would like to gain. Each seminar is hosted by experts in the industry along with fellow brewers that share their experiences. The knowledge gained in this ever-changing industry is priceless.

The CBC also includes BrewExpo America which is the trade show that showcases brewing products and services. It gives breweries the chance to see new innovative products and speak with representatives from these companies. It goes without saying there is Craft Beer everywhere from breweries across the country to enjoy with fellow brewers. The CBC is a “do not miss event” for Craft Brewing professionals and the largest gathering of brewers in one spot! Cheers!

Rob McFerren is the owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co.