Steve Petzold: Not a dark hour

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

I take great exception to the characterization of the May 8 city council meeting regarding SB 54 in your recent editorial, “A Dark Hour for Discussion.”

It seems to this reader that because you disagree with the result, the editorial board decided to attack the process.

Mayor Laurene Weste did a great job of running the meeting under difficult circumstances. Over one hundred individuals were allotted time to present their remarks. The Mayor has no authority to limit the speakers to in regards to residence inside the city limits, nor temper a speaker’s comments.

There were no incidents of violence, and no attendees were asked to leave the room or removed by sheriff deputies.

At the end of the evening our city council made a unanimous decision to file an Amicus Curiae brief in support of the federal lawsuit United States vs California, if and when conditions allow .

Democracy is not always pretty and unpleasant statements were made between attendees and directed at the council members.

Fortunately, everyone had their opportunity to address the agenda item and returned home safe. The meeting was a great example of civic engagement about a difficult topic.

The was not a dark hour. It was a shining moment for Santa Clarita and the members of our city council.

Steve Petzold

Saugus