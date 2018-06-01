Brandon Quintero: Science on her side

I’m supporting Jess Phoenix because her scientific background as a volcanologist makes her the perfect representative to combat climate change. The annual fires in California have been getting worse every single year due to our land being sucked dry of water. The heat is lasting longer and it is getting more intense every year. In 2017, the fires nearly burned down my house. Californians need to elect representatives that will aggressively fight against the oil and gas lobbyist and the Koch Brothers. Jess Phoenix is the perfect candidate to stand up and fight for us.

Brandon Quintero

Castaic