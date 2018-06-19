Glad to see ol’ Whatzisname back at The Signal’s editor’s desk

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

I am so excited to discover that The Signal has brought back Tim Whyte as editor. While Mr. Whyte was in charge, reading The Signal was one of the highlights of my day. The paper was informative but also fun to read. There was a real sense of community in the paper that has been missing for some time. Mr. Whyte reached out to the readers to get our opinions.

I particularly enjoyed the Escape weekly ‘magazine’ with its input from John Boston and others, with laugh-out-loud stories.

I hope this means our local paper can again be “The Great Signal!”

Donna Escamillo

Canyon Country