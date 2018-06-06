Summer Bash returns to Canyon Country on June 29

The annual Santa Clarita Summer Bash will once again bring food and entertainment for Santa Clarita Valley residents June 29 from 6-10 p.m.
The family-friendly block party will take place on Luther Drive, at Soledad Canyon Road.
There will be live music and dining experiences such as a beer garden provided by Route 66, two food trucks and a dessert truck. In addition to the food trucks, restaurants in nearby shopping centers will also be open for normal business hours.
The event expects to feature inflatable carnival games, a mechanical shark, a 20-foot inflatable slide and a boot camp style obstacle course. Entrance to the event is free and the Summer Bash is open to the public.
For more information about the 2018 Summer Bash, visit Santa-Clarita.com/Events or contact event coordinator Joel Beck at (661) 250-3720.