Summer Bash returns to Canyon Country on June 29
A pedestrian walks across Soledad Canyon Road at Sierra Highway on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. Courtesy of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Facebook page.
By Crystal Duan
1 min ago

The annual Santa Clarita Summer Bash will once again bring food and entertainment for Santa Clarita Valley residents June 29 from 6-10 p.m.

The family-friendly block party will take place on Luther Drive, at Soledad Canyon Road.

There will be live music and dining experiences such as a beer garden provided by Route 66, two food trucks and a dessert truck. In addition to the food trucks, restaurants in nearby shopping centers will also be open for normal business hours.

The event expects to feature inflatable carnival games, a mechanical shark, a 20-foot inflatable slide and a boot camp style obstacle course. Entrance to the event is free and the Summer Bash is open to the public.

For more information about the 2018 Summer Bash, visit Santa-Clarita.com/Events or contact event coordinator Joel Beck at (661) 250-3720.

 

