‘Be The Light’ in the Santa Clarita Valley

By Vanessa Lourenco

43 mins ago

A Light of Hope, a local organization battling substance abuse, is hosting a walk and run in September to raise money in support of its efforts.

Be The Light 5K is a night-time event that’s more than just a family-friendly opportunity to exercise, as the event helps the family and friends of the many youth battling substance abuse, organizers said.

“We strive to inspire, encourage, support, and celebrate personal growth and spiritual development for families, youth and young adults in recovery,” said Mark Montoya, board member for A Light of Hope, “from addiction or self destructive behaviors.”

This is the fifth year for the Be The Light 5K for A Light of Hope, which started the event, and now partners with New Global Adventure, an event-planning organization to host.

“We create several events throughout the year in California alone, to help charities just like this one,” said Terry Majamaki, race director and founder of New Global Adventure.

“Be The Light is a community wide event that can be fun, raise awareness and concern for youth substance abuse, specifically in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Montoya said. “Be The Light is a name that is symbolic for the families going through dark times, but when people show up to support them, they give a light of hope.”

This night run/walk takes place on Sept. 29, along the San Francisquito Creek Trail at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle, Valencia. Check in time will begin at 3 p.m., however, the race will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Register online at bethelight5k.com and make a note to register early due to having a better discounted rate. A Light of Hopes website https://www.alightofhopescv.org or contact them at 661-513-4325.