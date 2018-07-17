John Dennis | A Great Rescue and Alert Action by Good Samaritans

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

A great rescue indeed!

The July 11 “Four to the Rescue” article of a caring mother (Denise Mitchell) and three Good Samaritans (Steve Mendez, Robert Santiago, and Jose Gutierrez) who rescued a young man from jumping off a bridge was a great reminder for all of us to be alert to those around us who are in great need.

Each of them saw a need and quickly responded with action, using the limited resources they had on them … kind words, a strong arm, a piece of rope, and compassion.

A young man’s life was saved. May God help us all to be so alert and caring!

John Dennis

Canyon Country