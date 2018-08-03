Karla H. Edwards | Reader Exited… Er, Excited Because the Editor Missed a Typo

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Re: “Yes, We Do All Get Along,” Gary Horton, Aug. 1. Just wondering if the proofreader at The Signal was taking a nap when this one slipped past: “And it is exiting. New all-private rooms…” I can only surmise that the “auto correct” demon was at work and changed “exciting” to “exiting.”

Karla H. Edwards

Valencia

Editor’s note: I’d punish the offending proofreader except it was me.