Karla H. Edwards | Reader Exited… Er, Excited Because the Editor Missed a Typo
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago
Re: “Yes, We Do All Get Along,” Gary Horton, Aug. 1. Just wondering if the proofreader at The Signal was taking a nap when this one slipped past: “And it is exiting. New all-private rooms…” I can only surmise that the “auto correct” demon was at work and changed “exciting” to “exiting.”
Karla H. Edwards
Valencia
Editor’s note: I’d punish the offending proofreader except it was me.
