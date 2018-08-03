Lois Eisenberg | We Have a Minority President Resulting from an Illegitimate Election

Let’s talk about the legitimacy of the 2016 election! It has been said President Trump’s shady 2016 victory is not legitimate, and rightfully so. The meddling of Russia into the 2016 election is factual, and not “fake news.” Adding to this debacle, Vladimir Putin, by his own admission, wanted Trump to win.

The attorney general of Wisconsin admitted that 45,000 eligible voters who were not Trump supporters were turned away due to a discriminatory ID law, and there also were 23,000 in heavily Democratic counties that were turned away.

These are just a few of the facts alone that are gnawing and grow harder to ignore.

Russia brought into peril seven states, including Texas, Illinois, Florida and California, by hacking the nation’s database.

A nation devoted to majority rule has a minority president.

