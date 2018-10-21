Rand Pinsky and Kathy Swaine | Stop the Mailers Already!
To all campaign mailing companies and politicians: My wife and I have already voted. Please stop sending us your campaign literature.

Rand Pinsky and Kathy Swaine, Santa Clarita

