Karla Edwards | Hold Opposing Views to High Standard

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

I’m writing to suggest a change in policy. Reading attacks, insult, and name calling from contributors unhappy (incensed!) with the opinions of others should not be printed.

The angry person’s opinion could be printed if they would present a logical argument, expressing their view without attempting to demonize the other person for expressing their conflicting view.

Karla Edwards

Valencia