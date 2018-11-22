Lori Martin | Be Merry — But Be Safe, Too

Be merry! It’s time for people to gather for their holiday parties. For some, it is a time to overindulge with food and drinks.

Despite numerous driving distractions, like cell phone usage, I must remind people to not drive drunk. A drunken driver hit me head-on when I was 16 in 1992. My injuries trouble me daily.

I had a 100-day coma with several severe injuries. For seven months, I stayed in hospitals in Stockton and San Ramon and then had 17 months of therapy.

My speech is not clear and my gait is abnormal. Along with that, I cannot drive and my hearing is damaged.

An open bar is often a big perk of a holiday bash. Partygoers enjoying bizarre drinks, like mistletoe punch, must read my words.

If you had fine spirits and are not slurring words, you still can be drunk. Driving skills are damaged before intoxication signs are seen.

Few know just exactly how many drinks equal “one too many.” Therefore, a driver who drank no alcohol must give drinkers a ride.

Driving drunk on roads like Interstate 405 can lead to an arrest, crash or death. You can never replace a person or the lifelong pain of injuries. Take it from one who knows.

Lori Martin

Tracy, California