3 tips to manage kids’ party guest lists

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Drafting guest lists for children’s parties is no small task. Parents may hope to include all the kids in their child’s class, only to be met with some difficult decisions due to budgets and space. Parents planning their kids’ birthday parties can keep these three tips in mind as they work toward finalizing a guest list.

1. Pick the venue first. The size and scope of the party venue can help parents determine just how many children they can invite to the party. An intimate party at home may mean fewer children, while a big party center can comfortably and safely accommodate lots of kids.

2. Consider the budget. Determining how much you want to spend on the party can help you decide on the guest list. Children’s party centers may charge anywhere from $10 to $25 per head. BabyCenter.com found that roughly one-quarter of parents surveyed spend more than $500 for a child’s first birthday, and the U.K. firm Vouchercloud found the average kid’s party runs $400 before presents. Much like with weddings, one of the easiest ways to cut birthday party costs is to trim the guest list.

3. Focus on the child. Rather than the party being a who’s who of guests, let the guest of honor create the guest list. This way the guest lists reflects the child’s preferences. If you’re concerned kids might add too many names to the guest list, explain in advance that you do not have a limitless budget, so some names may need to be trimmed to accommodate the money available for the party.

The guest list for kids’ parties can sometimes be tricky to negotiate. But three simple strategies can make the task that much simpler.



