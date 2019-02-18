Dance, laugh, learn and play in Newhall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Picture this: You walk into The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, and take a few minutes to admire the latest original artwork adorning the lobby walls before finding your favorite seat in the cozy and intimate theater.

The house lights dim as an eclectic lineup of performers prepare to take the stage. One minute your sides ache from laughing at a comedian’s jokes, and the next you’re enthralled as a storyteller recounts her family’s dangerous journey west during the Dust Bowl era. The night continues as the free 10 by 10 Variety Show brings the audience to its feet on the first Thursday of each month, as part of the Thursdays@Newhall series.

The Thursdays@Newhall series is a fan favorite in Santa Clarita because it gives residents the opportunity to explore the best in arts and entertainment. These community events are free and feature local bands, artists, performers and more. It’s great to see Santa Clarita talent on display each week, and there’s no better way to experience all that our great city has to offer.

The second Thursday of the month has a new home at the Newhall Community Center. JAM Sessions is the time to lose yourself in music from around the world.

Thursdays@Newhall can’t possibly top the first two weeks of the month, can it? Lucky for you, the fun is just getting started because on the third Thursday of the month, from March through October, Main Street in Old Town Newhall is taken over by a themed SENSES Block Party Park in the new parking structure and head down the street each month, as you enter a tropical summer paradise, wild west outpost, a spectacular Halloween costume party and much more. You’ll want to grab dinner from a food truck and stop by the on-street bar while you play games, dance and enjoy time with friends and neighbors.

On the fourth Thursday of the month, head back to The MAIN for another evening you won’t soon forget. This time, relax and let the music wash over you as you take in the Note by Note Music Night..

With Thursdays@Newhall returning to its full schedule of events from March through October, there is a new free event taking place nearly every single week in Old Town Newhall. Make sure you check the calendar and stay on top of all the latest Thursdays@Newhall news and see a full list of events, including themes and dates, by visiting ThursdaysAtNewhall.com or connecting with Thursdays@Newhall on Facebook.

I’ll see you on Main Street.

Ken Striplin is the Santa Clarita City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com. The views expressed in his column are his own and not necessarily those of The Signal.