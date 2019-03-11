Calendar of Events: March 10th to March 23rd, 2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mondays, 10 a.m. Join Barnes & Noble every Monday morning at 10 a.m. for a special Toddler Storytime at the Children’s Stage. Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642



Wednesdays, 8 a.m. Developed by Kaufman Foundation and based on the notion that entrepreneurs discover solutions and engage with their communities over a million cups of coffee, the free weekly 1 Million Cups event is designed to educate, engage, and inspire entrepreneurs around the country. American Family Funding, 28368 Constellation Rd., #No. 398. Info: 1millioncups.com/santaclarita



Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Drop in to Pocock Brewery weekly trivia night with Trivia with Budds. Trivia night.The weekly night also includes a rotating selection of food trucks. Pocock Brewing Company, 24907 Ave. Tibbitts, Ste B, Santa Clarita Info: triviawithbudds.com/trivia-locations



Thursdays, 6 p.m. Come to the Canyon Club every Thursday for an 18+ night of line dancing lessons and county music presented by Borderline Bar & Grill. Canyon Club, 24201 Valencia Blvd., #No. 1351, Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita/#



Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you a farmers’ market with the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source. Old Town Newhall, 24500 Main St., Newhall. Info: oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market/

FF Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Each weekend, the Gibbon Center is open to the public and a tour is given at roughly 10 a.m., no reservations are required. $15 Adults, $12 Teens & Students, $10 Seniors, $5 Children 6-12, Children under 5 are free. 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita. Info: gibboncenter.org



FF Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grab the young’uns and mosey on up the hill in William S. Hart Park to the glorious hilltop Mansion, where you can not only take a free guided tour, but your young ones can have some free craftin’ fun! Set up right outside the Mansion’s back door, on the covered back patio, is the new weekly Crafterday Saturday craft table! The young ones can try their hands at simple crafts like making their own totem poles, designing their own rope art, making their own dreamcatchers, and so much more!. The event is free. Activities are geared towards younger participants, but anyone who enjoys crafts will have a grand ol’ time, so don’t miss it. 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall Info: (661) 254-4584, hartmuseum.org



Saturdays, 5-8 p.m. Every Saturday night, we find a great group of Gourmet Food Trucks to get together and create community fun in the Santa Clarita Valley. The food trucks rotate so that each week, there are different options of food to try. Tables & Chairs are provided & it is handicap accessible. There is a grassy knoll to picnic on, fly kites or Frisbee. 26573 Carl Boyer Dr, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/foodtrucksaturday/



Sundays, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop and save every Sunday at the Santa Clarita Swap Meet! Hundreds of vendors selling new merchandise, collectibles, plants, home decor, clothing, tools and so much more! Live entertainment, food trucks and good cheer every week! $2 admission. 22500 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: saugusspeedway.com/content/Meet-our-Swap-Meets.aspx



Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Come out and try one of the fastest growing sports in Santa Clarita. Dragon boating has over 2000 years of history behind it but here in Santa Clarita it is still relatively new at about 4 years old. We invite the community to come out to Castaic’s lower lake to give dragon boating a try. All equipment and parking will be provided free. All ages are welcome from 9 years old and up. Castaic Lake Recreation, 32132 Castaic Lake Dr., Castaic, California. For more information please call 213-447-5707 or visit teamdragoneyes.my-free.website/



FF Sundays, 10 a.m.-2p.m. Come hug the cows, give the pig’s tummy rubs, cuddle the turkeys, and enjoy a beautiful day at the Gentle Barn! Donation: Adults $22, Kids $12. Tickets are nonrefundable but rain checks are available upon request. The Gentle Barn, 15825 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. Info: gentlebarn.org/california/



Sundays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop and save every Sunday at the Santa Clarita Swap Meet! Hundreds of vendors selling new merchandise, collectibles, plants, home decor, clothing, tools and so much more! Live entertainment, food trucks and good cheer every week! $2 admission. 22500 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita. Info: saugusspeedway.com/content/Meet-our-Swap-Meets.aspx



Second Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. The Dudes’ Brewing Co. welcomes comedians from Comedy Central, America’s Got Talent, and clubs and colleges across the country for a free night of comedy at their Santa Clarita tasting room. Dudes’ Brewing Co., 24250 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita. Info: (661) 263-5133, thedudesbrew.com/visit/santa-clarita/



EVENTS BY DATE



Sunday, March 10, 9 p.m. A hit off-Broadway and internationally, this inspiring musical parody shows the funny sides of the “change” that all women experience in mid-life. Four ladies with seemingly nothing in common but a black lace bra meet by chance at a lingerie sale in a department store. They poke hilarious fun at their woeful hot flashes, forgetfulness, mood swings, wrinkles, night sweats and chocolate binges. With classic tunes from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s pushing the action along, these diverse women create a sisterhood as they realize that menopause is truly a shared experience that doesn’t have to be suffered in silence. $25. The Canyon, 24201 Valencia Blvd., #1351, Santa Clarita. Info: /wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita/events/



Thursday, March 14, 6-9 p.m. Join Dance Instructors ingrid blanco & Willy Arroyo for a fun evening of line dancing at D’Wilfri DanceArt and Entertainment. This “beginner friendly class is open to adults and children. All children must be accompanied by an adult. $20 early bird and $25 at the door. Proceeds benefit the IWC Ballroom Dance Youth Foundation and include a raffle ticket and refreshments. 28368 Constellation Rd., No. 340, Valencia. Info: info@dwilfri.com, dwilfri.com



Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m The award-winning College of the Canyons Jazz Ensemble and Lab Band explore jazz styles, including ragtime, swing, bebop, cool, Latin fusion and rock. A special guest soloist will join the band. Adults $12, children and seniors $6. PAC Main Stage: General Admission, 26455 Rockwell Cyn Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: www3.canyons.edu/Offices/PIO/CanyonsPAC/jazz101.html



Saturday, March 16, 8-11 a.m. The Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Walk for Kids with Cancer is a celebration of the lives of children and their families who have been affected by children’s cancer. Individuals and teams will walk to raise funds to support the Foundation. $25 registration per person. College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: http://www.mhf.org



Saturday, March 16, 11-4 p.m. Explore at your own pace during the Hart Museum’s open house. Bring the questions you’ve always wanted to ask, and challenge our volunteers and staff! Explore the mansion as quickly, or for as long as you want. There will also be a simple craft activity on the back patio for guests. William S. Hart Museum 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita. Info: hartmuseum.org/events



Saturday, March 16, noon-10 p.m. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Pocock Brewery with delicious food from Mad Scientist BBQ and Tomski Sausage, a new beer release, the return of Mahna Mahna Imperial Red, three Live Bands and no cover charge. 24907 Ave. Tibbitts, Ste B, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2021756464791219/

Saturday, March 16, 4-5:30 p.m. Season 8 “America’s Got Talent” finalist Catapult is a magical production that features incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us. Be amazed as their bodies transform into a mountain, elephant, dragon, even a helicopter. Packed with hundreds of shape transformations, the show is full of humor, emotion and engaging stories. $30-$50. Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/636257233393991/



Sunday, March 17, 1-4 p.m. Come to Valencia Lanes to help raise funds for Circle of Hope. Men, women, kids, and team competitions will take place with prizes for the highest scores.Don’t forget to wear green. $25 per person, $125 per team of 5. Includes lunch and shoe rental. Valencia Lanes 23700 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita. Info: 661-254-5218 or circleofhopeinc.org/bowling/



Monday, March 18, 6:30 p.m. Come to Barnes and Noble for a watercolor demo by artist David Deyell hosted by Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). This event is free and open to the public. Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, Info: santaclaritaartists.org.



Wednesday, March 20, 5:30 p.m. Join L.A. Film Locations as they host the SCV’s premiere monthly business networking event this month. Chamber Board Member Monica Harrison will she discusses filming in the Santa Clarita Valley. LA FIlm Locations, 24367 Walnut Street, Santa Clarita. Info: chamberorganizer.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=SCVC&evid=46311035



Thursday, March 21, 6-10 p.m. Come celebrate 7th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off at the Oaks Club featuring live band, DJ and dancing along with a live and silent auction, kids’ corner and chili cookers far and wide looking forward to presenting their prized recipe in hopes of winning first, second or third prize, People Choice Award or Judges Choice, all critiqued by local celebrity judges. Our goal has no cap and we are benefiting two charities this year, so we need twice the donation power to help both amazing causes with their continued success. 26550 Heritage View Lane, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: scvcharitychilicookoff.com



Thursday, March 21, 7-10 p.m. Take a trip to Louisiana as Main Street transforms into Bourbon Street and celebrates Mardi Gras for this month’s SENSES block party! Grab a drink from the on street bar, dance the night away to high energy performers, and order a bite from the food trucks or local restaurants. Don’t miss this fun and festive adult setting right here in Santa Clarita. Main Street and Market Street, Santa Clarita. Info: thursdaysatnewhall.com/senses/



Friday, March 22, 5:30-10 p.m. Lady Luck can be yours at Casino NIght presented by Assistance League Santa Clarita. Your $100 ticket includes a 3-course dinner followed by Las Vegas gaming fun including crap tables, roulette, blackjack and poker. Proceeds of the evening benefit Assistance League Philanthropic programs in the Santa Clarita Valley. Hyatt Regency Valencia 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia. Info: https://assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org



Saturday, March 23, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy light appetizers, live music, and meet artist Michele Boyer at her featured sculpture exhibition. Michele spent years working with Italian master sculptors in Pietrasanta, the sculpture center of Italy. Today she sculpts in her own studios in California and Italy, clay modeling and carving marble in small and large scale formats. Westfield Valencia Town Center, Town Center Art Space, 24201 West Valencia Blvd, Valencia. Info: santaclaritaarts.com/2019/02/07/michele-boyer-a-retrospective