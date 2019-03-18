Calendar of Events: March 17th to 30th, 2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ONGOING



Mondays, 10 a.m. Join Barnes & Noble every Monday morning at 10am for a special Toddler Storytime at the Children’s Stage. Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642



Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Drop in to Pocock Brewery weekly trivia night with Trivia with Budds. Trivia night.The weekly night also includes a rotating selection of food trucks. Pocock Brewing Company, 24907 Ave. Tibbitts, Ste B, Santa Clarita Info: triviawithbudds.com/trivia-locations



Thursdays, 6 p.m. Come to the Canyon Club every Thursday for an 18+ night of line dancing lessons and county music presented by Borderline Bar & Grill. Canyon Club, 24201 Valencia Blvd., #No. 1351, Santa Clarita. Info: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita/#



Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you a farmers’ market with the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source. Old Town Newhall, 24500 Main St., Newhall. Info: oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market

FF Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Each weekend, the Gibbon Center is open to the public and a tour is given at roughly 10 a.m., no reservations are required. $15 Adults, $12 Teens & Students, $10 Seniors, $5 Children 6-12, Children under 5 are free. 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita. Info: gibboncenter.org



FF Saturdays, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Grab the young’uns and mosey on up the hill in William S. Hart Park to the glorious hilltop Mansion, where you can not only take a free guided tour, but your young ones can have some free craftin’ fun! Set up right outside the Mansion’s back door, on the covered back patio, is the new weekly Crafterday Saturday craft table! The young ones can try their hands at simple crafts like making their own totem poles, designing their own rope art, making their own dreamcatchers, and so much more!. The event is free. Activities are geared towards younger participants, but anyone who enjoys crafts will have a grand ol’ time, so don’t miss it. 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall.Info: (661) 254-4584, hartmuseum.org



EVENTS BY DATE

Sunday, March 17, 1-4 p.m. Come to Valencia Lanes to help raise funds for Circle of Hope. Men, women, kids, and team competitions will take place with prizes for the highest scores.Don’t forget to wear green. $25 per person, $125 per team of 5. Includes lunch and shoe rental. Valencia Lanes 23700 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita. Info: 661-254-5218 or circleofhopeinc.org/bowling



Monday, March 18, 6:30 p.m. Come to Barnes and Noble for a watercolor demo by artist David Deyell hosted by Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). This event is free and open to the public. Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, Info: santaclaritaartists.org.



Wednesday, March 20, 10-11 a.m. Freedom Riders were Civil Rights activists who challenged the segregated bus systems in the southern United States. They were instrumental in expanding the momentum of the newly emerging Civil Rights movement. Join Professor Lissa Brassfield to explore the role and discuss the impact these brave Americans had on race relations. SCV Senior Center, A1 and A2, 22900 Market St, Santa Clarita. Blyth Birchall, bbirchall@scv-seniorcenter.org



Wednesday, March 20, 5:30 p.m. Join L.A. Film Locations as they host the SCV’s premiere monthly business networking event this month. Chamber Board Member Monica Harrison will she discusses filming in the Santa Clarita Valley. LA FIlm Locations, 24367 Walnut Street, Santa Clarita. Info: chamberorganizer.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=SCVC&evid=46311035



Thursday, March 21, 6-10 p.m. Come celebrate 7th annual SCV Charity Chili Cookoff at the Oaks Club featuring live band, DJ and dancing along with a live and silent auction, kids’ corner and chili cookers far and wide looking forward to presenting their prized recipe in hopes of winning first, second or third prize, People Choice Award or Judges Choice, all critiqued by local celebrity judges. Our goal has no cap and we are benefiting two charities this year, so we need twice the donation power to help both amazing causes with their continued success. 26550 Heritage View Lane, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: scvcharitychilicookoff.com



Thursday, March 21, 7-10 p.m. Take a trip to Louisiana as Main Street transforms into Bourbon Street and celebrates Mardi Gras for this month’s SENSES block party! Grab a drink from the on street bar, dance the night away to high energy performers, and order a bite from the food trucks or local restaurants. Don’t miss this fun and festive adult setting right here in Santa Clarita. Main Street and Market Street, Santa Clarita. Info: thursdaysatnewhall.com/senses/



Friday, March 22, 5:30-10 p.m. Lady Luck can be yours at Casino NIght presented by Assistance League Santa Clarita. Your $100 ticket includes a 3-course dinner followed by Las Vegas gaming fun including crap tables, roulette, blackjack and poker. Proceeds of the evening benefit Assistance League Philanthropic programs in the Santa Clarita Valley. Hyatt Regency Valencia 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia. Info: https://assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org



Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Green Thumb invites you to the Spring Opening 2029 for a day full of fun with vendor exhibits, garden design seminar, 10% discount on purchases, popcorn, and raffle prizes. Green Thumb Nursery, 23734 Newhall Ave, Newhall. Info: greenthumb.com/santa-clarita-green-thumb-nursery/



FF March 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The City of Santa Clarita is celebrating Youth Art Month by hosting the Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase. The free event gives students in the Santa Clarita Valley an opportunity to showcase their talent by performing or displaying their art for the community. Each school district will highlight their visual artists and performing artists, local dance studios will lead participatory movement and dance classes, student artists will display their street painting masterpieces and local art studios will give interactive art demonstrations.Enjoy a celebration of youth art with an array of performances, interactive art activities, art vendors, food trucks and more! The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita. Info: santa-clarita.com/YouthArtsShowcase



Saturday, March 23, Noon-5 p.m. Come to the CalArts Print Fair! Enjoy, celebrate, purchase, trade, and sell printed goods from local artists and designers! Everything from posters, prints, clothing, zines, stickers, and much more! Admission, parking, and signing up to be a vendor are all free. CalArts Main Gallery, 24700 McBean Pkwy, Valencia. Info: calartsprintfair@gmail.com



Saturday, March 23, 1-3 p.m. Telco Brewery is collaborating with Santa Clarita’s Cheese Consultant, Corry De Robertis AKA “That Cheesemaker Guy”, who has created a perfect pairing of his favorite artisanal cheeses from around the world with Telco’s Craft Beers. Participants will come away with several solid beer pairings in their vocabulary as well as the knowledge to make excellent pairing choices in the future. The event includes 5 beers and 5 selected cheeses and an incredible amount of information. Please reserve in advance, as space is limited. $40. 27825 Fremont Ct #13

Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/601914296901153/



Saturday, March 23, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy light appetizers, live music, and meet artist Michele Boyer at her featured sculpture exhibition. Michele spent years working with Italian master sculptors in Pietrasanta, the sculpture center of Italy. Today she sculpts in her own studios in California and Italy, clay modeling and carving marble in small and large scale formats. Westfield Valencia Town Center, Town Center Art Space, 24201 West Valencia Blvd, Valencia. Info: santaclaritaarts.com/2019/02/07/michele-boyer-a-retrospective/



Sunday, March 24, 1-6 p.m. Soroptimists International of the Greater Santa Clarita Valley is bringing back The Wine Affair for its 11th year. This year’s event will be held on Main Street in Newhall! Experience the thriving arts and entertainment district while enjoying an afternoon of wine, beer, appetizers, and live music in Old Town Newhall. $60-$110. Main Street and Market Street, Santa Clarita. Info: sigscv.org/twa-upcoming-events/



Wednesday, March 27, 8-10 a.m. Stop by, stay hello, & have a cop of coffee with SCV Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Unit deputies at the “Coffee with a Cop” event. McDonald’s 27618 The Old Road, Valencia. Info: alolivie@lasd.org



FF Wednesday, March 27, 3-8 p.m. Brave New World Comics in Newhall, is hosting a signing event for “Detective Comics” issue #1,000, on Wednesday, March 27 from 3pm to 8pm. Artist David Baron, one of the colorists working on issue #1,000, is scheduled to make an appearance, meet fans and sign any issues or prints that attendees own. Brave New World Comics 22722 Lyons Ave, Ste 2, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/922835937908691/



FF Wednesday, March 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Have you ever wanted to paint a picture but thought it might be too complicated or maybe you don’t have the skill? For those of you that love to paint or always wanted to try it – here is your chance with Painting with a Twist. 50% of the proceeds will be supporting Avenues SLS.Children 7 and over have a special reserved room to paint in with snacks and water provided. Adults 21 + will have another space with the choice of enjoying some wine & drinks available for purchase. $35. Painting with a Twist, 19115 Golden Valley Rd Santa Clarita. Info: https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/santa-clarita/event/1941431/



Thursday, March 28, 2-3 p.m. The Orchard Bluegrass Band performs bluegrass favorites for some great foot-stompin’ fun! This upbeat and traditional band famous for amazing vocal harmonies brings their Nashville sound and spirit to audiences throughout Southern California. Y’all come enjoy Orchard Bluegrass Band’s unique blend of bluegrass, gospel and Western music! SCV Senior Center, Dining Room 22900 Market St, Santa Clarita. Info: Robin Clough rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org, (661) 259-9444



Friday, March 29, 6 p.m. Here’s your chance to see those unique arthouse films that you might have missed in the theater. Host and moderator Gary Peterson will discuss film details; all screenings are free and open to the public. This screening will feature “BlacKkKlansman” at 6 p.m. and “Green Book” at 8 p.m. College of the Canyons, Hasley Hall, Room 101, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita Info: gary.peterson@canyons.edu, canyons.edu/Offices/HumanitiesDiv/Pages/FridayNightFilms.aspx