Dustin Johnson is the 20-win man

It’s hard to believe that Dustin Johnson just won his 20th PGA Tour event.



Twenty!



That is an unbelievable achievement from a guy who always appears to be taking a Sunday stroll through the park. Johnson makes the game look ridiculously easy at times, and perhaps that is why his 20 wins comes as such a surprise to me.



Johnson got a Fred Couples demeanor on the golf course.



While he’s pulling away from the field for another victory, he appears as though he’d rather be sitting on the beach somewhere sipping a cocktail.



We can learn quite a bit from watching Johnson play golf.



As with all great athletes, they make the difficult look easy. And, trust me, Johnson is a great athlete.



I’ve never seen a golfer hit the ball as effortlessly far as this guy. He has become well known for his workouts with his pal, Brooks Koepka.



The two golfers work out as hard as any guys on tour, and the hard work has been paying off on the course. Yet, despite Koepka winning three majors in the past two seasons, I still consider Johnson to be the more impressive player between the two.



Not many years ago, I didn’t consider Johnson to be the world-class player that he is today. In fact, I thought of him as more of a reality star than a golfer. His long-time partner is Paulina Gretzky.



Yes, THAT Gretzky.



Paulina is the daughter of “The Great One” Wayne Gretzky.



Through his association with Gretzky, Johnson has often found himself featured in various tabloid magazines. In spite of all this, he has continued to showcase himself as arguably the best player in the world over the past five years.



With his recent victory at the World Golf Championship in Mexico City, Johnson continued a remarkable streak of winning for the 12th consecutive season on tour.



Think about that for a moment.



Beginning in 2008, Johnson has won at least one PGA event each year. That’s another sign of the brilliance of Johnson in the game of golf. He is remarkably consistent. But, it’s time for him to start winning major championships.



Will Dustin Johnson win a major championship this year? Who knows?



One thing is for certain, at every tournament he enters, Johnson puts on a show for those who are watching him. He is a world-class player with the skill set to dominate professional golf for the next 10 years.