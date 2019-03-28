Steve Lunetta | Democrats on Mueller: ‘But, But, But, But…’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By now, everyone has probably heard that the Mueller investigation regarding Trump White House collusion with the Russians in the 2016 election is now over. In a summary to the report, Attorney General William Barr shared that the investigation found no evidence of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. None.

But, but, but. Didn’t Bette Midler say President Trump spent an hour in a room with Vladimir Putin? Didn’t she say 26 Russians were deported? Bette says there was collusion. Bette must know more than all these lawyers and investigators.

But, but, but. Didn’t Rosie (O’Donnell) say the “summary is irrelevant — only the full report matters”? Yeah, Rosie. Hundreds of pages of documents that will be nit-picked by every leftist ninny until the report will fall into irrelevancy. Which is what all you Hollywood types are hoping for.

The Barr summary helps to put into perspective the massive amount of documentation and info that was gathered. It gets ahead of this inevitable quibbling and places a neat bow on the whole package. There was no collusion.

But, but, but. Don’t the Russians run a very sophisticated media influencing operation that was extensively covered by NPR and other news organizations? Wasn’t it set up around 2014 to influence voting in the Ukraine but was then tapped to influence the 2016 presidential elections? Yep. Without a doubt.

This is why we need to stop listening to social media and message boards that are so easily manipulated by nefarious individuals and governments. We need to get our news from reputable organizations that practice real journalism. People who share opinions must be accountable. No more anonymous posting.

And, one more little secret. The United States does the exact same thing the Russians do. But we do it on a much larger scale and are far more sophisticated. And we are not alone. Cyber warfare is a thing today and most nations in the world participate. Don’t be naïve.

But, but, but. What about obstruction of justice?

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report didn’t say if Trump obstructed justice but A.G. Barr concluded there was “not sufficient evidence to establish the president committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

In other words, there was no way to prove obstruction.

I’m no lawyer, but is there any obstruction if there was no crime? How do you prevent someone from finding something if there isn’t anything to find? Is the lack of evidence proof that something actually happened? There’s a slippery slope for you.

But, but, but. What about all the other high crimes and misdemeanors that were discovered during the course of the investigation? Oh, you mean all the tax fraud, unpaid parking tickets, and foul-mouthed emails uncovered during the probative inquiries of people close to the situation? Yeah, that was disturbing.

As I recall, all of the indictments handed down were for foreign nationals. This is more evidence that the Russians tried to penetrate our government but failed. There was one consultant who was acting as a foreign agent who had failed to register as such. However, that is more a crime of arrogance and foolishness than treason.

But, but, but. Why did Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman get immediate indictments and no one on the Trump team was indicted? Because Lori and Felicity committed crimes. Trump and his subordinates did not. I know this is tough to deal with but people in this country are held accountable by the laws we set as a society, not personal feelings about political viewpoints.

Billy Eichner “did not imagine a world where they were able to indict Aunt Becky before Donald Trump.” Hey Billy, being an entertainer does not make you an authority on anything. Aunt Becky gamed the system with money and Trump was loud and verbose. But you hate Trump. Very odd.

But, but, but. Why, Steve?

We are a nation of laws, not men. Mueller found no evidence of collusion. This thing is done. Let’s get back to the business of governing. Let’s debate thoughts and ideas to find a better way forward for our nation.

This petty squabbling and claims with counter-claims does not move us forward. If you disagree with Trump and his policies, fine. Let’s have that discussion. That is why we have this glorious and wonderful republic. No more “buts.” Let’s move on.

Steve Lunetta is a resident of Placerita Canyon and a proud member of the Seymour Buts Fan Club. He can be reached at slunetta63@yahoo.com.