Your next great adventure… at the library

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“Books are the plane, and the train, and the road. They are the destination, and the journey.”

– Anna Quindlen, “How Reading Changed My Life”

There is something quite unique about losing yourself in a book. I see it in my children when they find a story that captivates them, and they can’t bear to put the book down until they have reached the end.

I find it in the books that inspire me, make me think, or challenge me to open myself up to a new perspective. No matter the topic or genre, books have the power to transport you to a new reality. There is no better place to set off on your next adventure than at our Santa Clarita Public Library (SCPL).

Within the three branches — Old Town Newhall, Valencia and Canyon Country, you are sure to find what you’re looking for. From fantastic, fictional tales to biographies and educational resources, our SCPL has something for everyone, and in whatever form they prefer. If you enjoy the tactile experience of turning a page in a beautiful hardcover edition, like to hear a voice bring the story to life through an audio book or prefer to use your technology to download content — all of these options are available at SCPL.

In addition to resources, SCPL also has a full slate of events and programs. The entire month of March you can join readers from around the City in the One Story One City program. Our community will come together through the pages of “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See. After you finish the book you can take part in discussions and activities centered around this story of tradition, tea and the enduring connection between mothers and daughters.

Our libraries offer a world of adventures for children. They can move to the beat at dance parties, conduct science experiments, create art and even meet a live llama. Make sure to visit SantaClaritaLbrary.com for the full roster of events.

We are also welcoming back a favorite friend this year — who is spending a lot of time at our library branches. Sammy Clarita is back, decked out in his green library vest and reading glasses.

Sammy Clarita has become popular with residents of all ages since he made his first appearance in 2017 in honor of the city’s 30th anniversary. This year not only does Sammy have a new look — he has a new book! Sammy wrote a special story about his experiences in Santa Clarita, highlighting our community’s history as well as City events, programs and classes. This book is available at all three of our SCPL branches and soon will be available in elementary school libraries, as well.

No matter what type of adventure you have in mind, the Santa Clarita Public Library has what you need. Happy travels.

Ken Striplin is the Santa Clarita City Manager, and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com. The views expressed in his column are his own and not necessarily those of The Signal