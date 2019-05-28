Patrick Daems | Great Column, But a Lone Voice?

What a fantastic contribution from Ms. Maria Gutzeit. (Commentary, May 21, “Remember the Bell Curve as 2020 Approaches.”) She actually suggests we think, and that our politicians ask the right questions instead of throwing mud at each other and promoting misguided initiatives.

So why is this reasonable voice not come through in the programs the Democrats or the Republican are promoting? And why are we voters just taking this mis-focused management of our society? I’m puzzled and very, very frustrated.

Patrick Daems

Stevenson Ranch