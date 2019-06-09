Best tips to kick off summer and celebrate dad

Father’s Day is a chance to kick off summer and celebrate Dad. Where better to gather your celebration than the grill, where family memories, traditions and delicious meals are created?

Here are some ways to make your father’s grilling wishes come true.

Thanking Dad

If your father is like many others, grilling is kind of his thing, and there’s no better way to honor the man of the house than with the equipment he needs and deserves.

At the top of your gift list should be a brand-new grill that will allow the king of the backyard barbecue to create world class ribs, wings, smoked meats and more at home. Whether his preference is traditional wood pellet, charcoal, gas or even a vertical smoker, consider those from Pit Boss, which offer exceptional value. Their pellet grills are particularly well-suited to give Dad true bragging rights. Imparting a simple, all-natural wood flavor to cooking and featuring 8-in-1 versatility — letting him bake, braise, sear, chargrill, grill, smoke, BBQ and roast — he’ll be well on his way to making fall-off-the-bone ribs and other competition-quality barbecue favorites in his own backyard.

Next up, gift tools and accessories to boost Dad’s grilling dexterity. For example, the non-stick porcelain-coated Pit Boss Grill Basket & Topper, fits most grill surfaces, making it possible to grill mouth-watering foods of any size without the need for tin foil or skewers. Or, beef up marinades and rubs, while infusing heat, tang and zest into barbecue creations with the gift of a gourmet spice pack.

For more gift ideas to make cooking outdoors easier and more versatile, such as covers to protect the grill when it’s not in use or a defrosting tray to thaw foods in a hurry, visit pitboss-grills.com.

Feeding Dad

To celebrate Dad in the big way he deserves, try smoking meats in your own backyard with this recipe from Pit Boss. These fall-off-the-bone St. Louis-style ribs are easy to make and can serve a group of four, or double the recipe to serve a big party!

Ingredients:

1 rack spare ribs

1/4 cup of mustard

Pit Boss Sweet Rib Rub

2 tbsp of butter

2 tbsp of brown sugar

2 tbsp of honey

1/4 cup of apple juice

1/2 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce

Directions:

Prep your ribs by patting them dry, removing the membrane, and trimming them, if your butcher hasn’t already.

Generously coat every inch of the ribs with mustard and Pit Boss Sweet Rib Rub. Lay them on the grill bone side down and smoke at 225 F for 3 hours.

After 3 hours, wrap them tightly in foil, leaving one side open to add in your butter, brown sugar, honey, and apple juice. Then, seal them up and place them back on the grill flesh side down for 2 more hours.

To finish them off, remove the foil and lay the ribs bone side down for an hour or until they reach an internal temperature of 185 – 190 F, making sure to add your favorite BBQ sauce and crank up the grill temperature to 275 F, 15 – 20 minutes before the ribs are done.

— Statepoint